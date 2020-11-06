Caldera chronicles: Yellowstone gases provide info about volcanic activity

Importantly, the information that can be gleaned from a gas sample is only as good as the quality of the sample itself. Scientists must therefore find ways to collect high-quality gas samples with minimal contamination from the atmosphere and sampling equipment. Because thermal areas pose a range of dynamic and hazardous conditions, such as hot and corrosive liquids and gases and hot and unstable ground, scientists must carefully assess if a feature can be safely approached and, if so, what type of equipment will be needed to provide a quality sample for laboratory analysis.

At the heart of the sampling equipment is a glass bottle with a stopcock from which air has been evacuated prior to field work. The pre-evacuated sample bottle may also contain an alkaline (high pH) solution, into which acidic gases, such as CO2 and H2S, dissolve and steam condensation is facilitated. This results in enrichment of the non-reactive gases, like helium, in the bottle headspace above the alkaline solution.