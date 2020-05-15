Caldera chronicles: YVO website updated for mobile devices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Wendy K. Stovall, science communicator and deputy scientist-in-charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory.

Someday in the future, we will gather together again with friends and family in (relatively) close quarters. Imagine that moment … you are sitting having a casual chat with your favorite family member when you overhear someone fraught with worry that Yellowstone might erupt and send the world into a nuclear winter. Fortunately, you know the source to go to for accurate and updated information — the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory website. So, you whip out your smartphone to get the right information to set the record straight.

Fortunately for you the YVO website has recently been updated for optimized performance on mobile devices, so you can quickly find all the information you want to put the concerns of your uncle, sister, parent or friend at bay. That’s right. When you visit the YVO website today, you’ll see the same information, just in a new mobile-friendly format.