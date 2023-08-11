A California woman died Friday after falling while hiking on Teewinot mountain in Grand Teton National Park.

Joy Cho, of Simi Valley, California, succumbed to significant injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a park press release.

Park rangers responded before dawn on Friday, Aug. 11, to the report of a hiker being injured in the Teton Range, inside Grand Teton National Park.

Cho’s body was short-hauled from the scene and turned over to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. Her seven hiking companions were flown to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows and transported back to their vehicles at the trailhead.

At an elevation of 12,330-feet, Teewinot is the sixth-highest mountain in the Teton Range. A 6-mile trail accesses the mountain from near Moose, Wyoming.

Short-haul is a technique where an individual or gear is suspended below a helicopter on a 150- to 250-foot rope. This method allows rescuers more direct access to an injured person, and it is often used in the Teton Range, where conditions make it difficult to land a helicopter in the steep and rocky terrain