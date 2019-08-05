The Camp-Mak-A-Dream Walleye Benefit will be held on Aug. 10 at Canyon Ferry Reservoir from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This benefit tourney raises money to help children attend the Camp-Mak-A-Dream cancer camp in Gold Creek. The camp lets children afflicted with the devastating disease enjoy the outdoors with medical and support staff for a week.
The fishing event is family friendly. The cost is $70 per boat. This benefit tournament is open to all ages and to as many people as is legal and safe in a boat.
Families, fishing buddies and corporate teams are encouraged to join. Individuals and teams can register on Aug. 9 before the 6 p.m. barbecue and 7 p.m. rules meeting. For information, to register or donate, phone Carol Henckel at 406-633-2598 or go to the tournament Facebook page.
Money prizes as well as raffle and grand prizes are awarded to all ages. Trophies are awarded to children for the biggest fish caught of any species, as well.
The tournament was designed by the late Mark Henckel, who was the outdoor editor of the Billings Gazette for 39 years, as a tool to recognize and encourage use of the outdoors and to protect the resource for the next generation. His wife, Carol, with the help of three Walleyes Unlimited chapters, continues to carry on the camp.