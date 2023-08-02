This is the fifth in a series of stories about touring the Jefferson Valley.

The tall stone pillars are testimony to a more thriving time.

They stand out of context about 8.5 miles east of Sheridan, along Mill Creek in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. The manmade rock formations guard the entrance to the old mining community of Smuggler.

Mining claims were first filed at the site in 1897, according to the website ghostownsandhistoryofmontana.com. By the late 1920s, there were 13 unpatented claims in the area producing gold and silver. The community featured an electric light plant that also powered a mill.

To dig up the rock, miners developed 2,450 feet of underground workings, now caved in.

At its peak, the community featured three mine buildings and six cabins, some of which are still standing.

The ramshackle collection of buildings reportedly got their name from Alex Walker, a Butte miner whose Smuggler Mining Co. established a community near the mouth of Mill Creek Canyon in the 1930s.

It’s no wonder this area was the site of so much mining exploration. The gold mining boom towns of Virginia City and Alder are just south of here.

The abandoned mining community sits at about 6,800 feet in the Tobacco Root Mountains, bordered by Quartz and Johnson creeks to the west and east, respectively.

Why were the large stone entry pillars to Smuggler constructed? They seem so fancy for such a remote site with what appear to be old light fixtures atop them and iron arms reaching out, maybe to hold now-gone signs. Someone put a lot of work into hefting all of that stone up 10-feet high and mortaring it into place. Why?