This is the fourth in a series of stories about touring the Jefferson Valley.

Seven miles east of the community of Sheridan is a cozy campsite on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Mill Creek Campground offers a great jumping-off point for activities in the Jefferson Valley below, such as boating or fishing, as well as access to the Tobacco Root Mountains.

The campground is open from late May through September, depending on the weather. There are no fees for the 10 sites, which the Forest Service suggests be used by trailers no longer than 22 feet.

Amenities include vault toilets, picnic tables and fire rings. The water pump was out of service when we visited, so you should probably come prepared with your own water.

You may want to avoid this campground on weekends if looking for a quiet getaway. Off-highway vehicle use can be heavy and consistent.

One morning during the coffee hour, as I watched the steam rise off the trees soaked by the night's thunderous downpour, a cow moose walked past camp.

The Tobacco Roots are also known grizzly bear country, so be mindful and store all of your food and hygiene items in the provided bear boxes or inside your closed vehicle.

When we were there, a group with several children that yelled into the night probably kept any bears away.

To get to the campground, watch for the sign on the main drag in downtown Sheridan and follow Mill Creek Road east into the mountains. The road is paved part of the way out of town. Be cautious on the blind corners as some drivers may be barreling down the road.