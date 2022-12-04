Carnivore concerns: Desperation drives hunter to success and failure

Brett French Montana Untamed Editor Montana Untamed editor for the Billings Gazette. Follow Brett French Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As the rear of my pickup tried to pass me as I drove down the snowy road, I began to question my earlier decision.

Seeing the route to my hunting spot drifted over with snow, I decided a few weeks back to break out tire chains, strap them onto the front wheels, drop the transmission into four-wheel-drive low and punch the gas pedal.

My “yee-haw!” soon turned into an “uh-oh.” The 2-foot-deep snow drifts were proving tough to plow through. My arrogance regarding modern technology’s ability to conquer nature ground to a tire-spinning halt. One of the chains fell off. Carefully I shifted the transmission into Park, hoping the truck wouldn’t slide back down the hill without me as I got out to inspect the situation.

Tag fear

I was driven to this bold scheme by an unfilled deer tag, despite four days of hunting. “Would this be the year my deer tag wasn’t notched?” I worried. That is a common occurrence when it comes to my elk tag. The big wapiti consistently outsmart me. But I almost always fill my deer tag. So at some elemental carnivore level I was feeling a bit desperate.

Crashing into my hunting spot at full throttle, snow flying and engine whining, is admittedly not the best way to sneak up on prey. That was evident as I watched a doe and two yearlings flee at my roaring approach. Even hours later, after the woods had quieted and my truck’s hot engine slowly ticked as it cooled, there was no wildlife roaming the woods.

I rattled antlers and mimicked doe sounds in an attempt to lure in a curious buck. I scoured the piney hillsides, looked deep into the aspen thickets and tromped across meadows, closely inspecting tracks. Sure, there had been animals roaming through here before I arrived, but now there was an eerie silence. Feeling somewhat deflated I plugged in my headphones, found a good seat in the sunshine, and listened to the Bobcat football team maul the Grizzlies in the 121st Brawl of the Wild. I bet there was plenty of wild life in Bozeman that night.

Final light

Meanwhile, back on the mountainside, the temperature was quickly dropping as daylight dimmed along with my hopes for success. The final half-hour of shooting light can promote wildlife movement. After a full day outdoors my thoughts were instead turning to a warm stove and some hot stew as the sun disappeared over the horizon.

Trudging into camp with my rifle still slung over my shoulder, I began hooking up the transformer to provide lights via a car battery. Then I noticed a deer on the hillside not 20 yards away.

“You gotta be kidding me!” I shouted to myself.

How had I not seen it? I cursed as I struggled to unwrap my rifle which became tangled in my backpack, increasing my frustration.

As I stepped around a corner for a better view another deer appeared farther away, a four-point whitetail buck. This wasn’t the same small buck I had spotted seconds ago, was it? My mind’s eye went into rewind and reviewed the replay tape. Nope, this was a different deer. So TWO deer had walked up on me somehow without me seeing them.

As a hunter you look into the forest and through binoculars so hard for so long to see if that branch is an antler or that bough is a butt that it feels like your eyes might bleed. And then, when you’ve essentially given up, POOF! Two deer appear out of thin air.

Success?

I gave thanks to the buck before struggling to load his lifeless bulk into the back of my pickup for the drive out. (Strangely, another buck had showed up after I shot, and the young buck wasn’t even scared away by my shot.) Camping out could wait until next year. A warm bed in a centrally heated house sounded especially appealing.

Unfortunately, when the tire chain came off earlier in the day, a crosspiece broke loose on one end. I attempted to wire it in place, hoping it would last until I hit the safety of the plowed county road. Instead, the weak wire was quickly ripped loose and the untethered chain end repeatedly flailed the inside of my wheel well, thunk thunking as I nervously navigated ahead. I was afraid to stop for fear I’d get stuck. After reaching the plowed road and safety, I exhaled a loud sigh of relief and unhooked the chains.

As I began driving down the road with my hunting boots still on, the gas and brake pedals felt very soft. I attributed it to my new boots, their stiff sole and my cold feet. Then I stopped, traded the boots for tennis shoes and stepped on the brake pedal to shift into Drive. The brake pedal slowly sunk to the floor. On the dash, the brake light was lit up. Not a good sign. Looking underneath the truck at the aforementioned tire, I could see fluid dripping near where the chain had been thunking. The chain had punctured the brake line, and I still had about 120 miles to reach home.

Brakeless

Driving without touching the brake pedals is a strange sensation, especially after so many years of conditioning. Yet by downshifting and using the emergency brake, I was able to safely navigate home.

A few days later my mechanic got a good chuckle out of my story as I dropped off the truck for a new brake line. I dejectedly muttered the deer I tagged was suddenly expensive. “No,” he insisted, “You can’t think of it that way. It was an adventure, and sometimes the best stories come from the worst adventures.”

He must know me better than I thought.