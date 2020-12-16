Carol, John Gibson, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductees

In 1975 the Gibsons moved to Billings. Carol was a teacher in various communities and later served in the Montana Legislature. For 40 years John and his friend, Fred Brinkman, taught fly-tying and casting in public schools.

The Gibsons were also active members or officers of the Montana Wildlife Federation, Billings Rod & Gun Conservation Committee and the Montana Fish & Wildlife Trust.

Together, the Gibsons were a force behind the continuation of the Public Land Water Access Association. The group’s mission is to fight privatization of public land and waters, taking legal action when necessary.

One of the biggest issues the group brought to light, John said, was that every county road bridge was a legal public access point to a stream due to the road's 60-foot easement. The Goetz Law Firm (Jim Goetz HOF 2016) has long served as legal counsel for PLWA in such fights.

One of the longest PLWA battles was the 15-year legal struggle over Boadle Road, along the Rocky Mountain Front. The landowner had closed off access to the county road but lost when the case went to court.