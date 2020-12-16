Carol, John Gibson, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductees

John and Carol Gibson are two of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the Montana Untamed section.
For 62 years, John Gibson had a great partner, his wife Carol. This year the couple were inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame, the fourth such husband-wife duo.
John, who lives in Billings, will be 89 in January. Carol died in 2017 at the age of 82.
“She did everything I did,” John said. “We were a team.”
John met Carol while scaling logs at Happy Camp, California. After marrying, they moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, in 1957. There, Carol taught school while also hooking several large salmon, including a prize-winning 43-pounder she landed in a skiff by herself. John worked for the Forest Service, the beginning of a career that would span his professional life.
The couple moved to Missoula after the first of three daughters was born. There, John earned a degree at the University of Montana’s School of Forestry. In the 1970s, Carol fought to regulate pollutants emitted by smelters in East Helena and Columbia Falls.
In 1975 the Gibsons moved to Billings. Carol was a teacher in various communities and later served in the Montana Legislature. For 40 years John and his friend, Fred Brinkman, taught fly-tying and casting in public schools.
The Gibsons were also active members or officers of the Montana Wildlife Federation, Billings Rod & Gun Conservation Committee and the Montana Fish & Wildlife Trust.
Together, the Gibsons were a force behind the continuation of the Public Land Water Access Association. The group’s mission is to fight privatization of public land and waters, taking legal action when necessary.
One of the biggest issues the group brought to light, John said, was that every county road bridge was a legal public access point to a stream due to the road's 60-foot easement. The Goetz Law Firm (Jim Goetz HOF 2016) has long served as legal counsel for PLWA in such fights.
One of the longest PLWA battles was the 15-year legal struggle over Boadle Road, along the Rocky Mountain Front. The landowner had closed off access to the county road but lost when the case went to court.
John served as PLWA’s president for more than 20 years, mostly because no one else wanted the position, he joked. During that time he worked in tandem with Bernard Lea. John heaped praise on the group’s current leaders, especially Drewry Hanes and Ray Pearson.
These new public access activists will have their hands full going forward, John predicted.
“If somebody isn’t watching the good old boys will just about take it over,” he said, citing concerns about monetizing public wildlife for profit and controlling access to get exclusive use of hard-to-reach public lands.
“You know, I think as much as anything else, it's the fact that we’re here and a threat, and they know that we won’t just stop if somebody like the governor or whoever decides to challenge us. We’ll take it to court," John said.
