Changes noted for NE Montana hunting seasons

GLASGOW – During the public season-setting process this fall and winter, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved several changes that affect hunting in northeast Montana's Region 6. With the new “license year” beginning March 1, here are some of the major changes.

Boundary change: There will no longer be a Hunting District 631 or 632. Hunting District 622 expanded east to include the western portion of the old HD 631. The remainder of HD 631, 632, and 630 were combined into one hunting district, HD 630.

The boundary between HD 622 and HD 630 follows Larb Creek, Ridge, Willow Creek and Burke Ranch roads to Bone Trail boat ramp, respectively. Please refer to maps and legal descriptions for more information. Licenses and permits for deer, elk and antelope for the districts were adjusted. Please see the current regulations for any changes in quotas and season dates.

Elk permits: Starting this year, a permit holder may not hunt antlered elk in any other HD, including general license districts, during the described permit season dates.

Cow elk: 300 elk B licenses, license type 698-00, are available and valid in HD 620, 621 and 622, off CMR National Wildlife Refuge, replacing the former 698-00 cow permit. There are no longer any cow permits available, only B licenses.

White-tailed deer: There is now just one single-region antlerless whitetail license available, license type 006-00. Hunters will be able to purchase up to four licenses per-person.

Turkey: Turkey boundaries now align with administrative region boundaries for Region 6. In addition, the spring turkey season is now a fixed date from April 15-May 31.

Black bear: Beginning in 2022, there is a black bear season in Region 6. The new bear management unit 600 encompasses the entire Region 6. The spring quota is four bears, and the fall quota is four bears. The first bear season will start April 15.

More information, and how to apply for permits and licenses:

For more information on the changes in Region 6 and/or the rest of the state, please see the 2022 regulations here: https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/hunt/regulations/2022/2022-dea-regulations-final-for-web.pdf

Hard copies of the regulations should be available in mid-March.

Hunters can apply for all special limited licenses and permits beginning March 1. This includes deer, elk, antelope, moose, sheep, goat, bison and B licenses.

To apply for a special license/permit, hunters can apply online through the Online Licensing System or at an FWP regional office. General licenses can be purchased over the counter at all license providers.

Deadlines to apply for permits and special licenses are: April 1 – Elk and deer permits; May 1 – Moose, sheep, goat, and bison licenses; June 1 – Antelope, elk B, deer B licenses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0