Child, 3, burned in fall in Yellowstone thermal feature
Child, 3, burned in fall in Yellowstone thermal feature

Midway Geyser Basin

Midway Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.

 CHASE DOAK, Gazette Staff

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A 3-year-old child was burned in a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park.

The child ran off a trail Friday near Midway Geyser Basin on the park's western side. The child slipped and fell into a small thermal feature, park officials said.

The child was flown to a burn unit at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls with second-degree burns to the lower body and back.

Park officials were investigating. The child's identity, condition and whether the child was a boy or girl weren't immediately available.

It was the second injury in a Yellowstone thermal feature this year. A woman backing up and taking photos fell into a hot spring or fumarole near Old Faithful Geyser in May.

The woman had entered the park illegally while it was closed due to the coronavirus.

