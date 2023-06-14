The presence of chronic wasting disease has been identified in a mule deer in Deer Hunt Area 131, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced, the latest region in the state where an animal has tested positive for the deadly disease.

The disease was detected in a mule deer buck near Rock Springs that was euthanized by wildlife managers in late April.

Deer Hunt Area 131 is in the Green River region and is part of the Sublette mule deer herd where CWD was first detected in 2017. The area is bordered by six CWD-positive areas: 92, 96, 98, 100, 132 and 138.

To ensure hunters are informed, Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area. The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

A map showing the detection of CWD in Wyoming wildlife now covers roughly three-quarters of the state. However, WGFD qualifies that "Chronic wasting disease prevalence and distribution is likely under represented or over represented due to small sample sizes in many areas."

Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease, as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk.

In 2022 Game and Fish personnel tested 6,701 CWD lymph node samples from deer and elk — primarily submitted by hunters — and continue to evaluate new recommendations for trying to manage the disease.

The disease was not detected in 5,875 samples, and 826 samples were positive. Some samples submitted were not testable.

The number of tested samples and positive tests have remained steady for the past three years. In 2021, 6,884 samples were tested with 839 positives and in 2020, 6,496 samples were tested with 829 positives.

However, Jessica Jennings-Gaines, Game and Fish wildlife disease specialist, noted that comparing the number of positive tests each year can be misleading because Game and Fish’s CWD surveillance program focuses on different deer and elk herd units each year. Additionally, the number of positives is proportional to the prevalence of CWD in the particular herd unit surveyed.

“We can say that the prevalence of CWD is slowly increasing in many deer and elk herd units in the state,” Jennings-Gaines said. “The western half of Wyoming has several deer hunt areas where CWD has not been detected, however the disease continues to spread west and was detected in two new deer and five new elk hunt areas last year.”

CWD is a chronic, fatal disease of the central nervous system in mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and moose. It belongs to the group of rare diseases called transmissible spongiform encephalopathies. These disorders are caused by abnormally folded proteins called prions. Early in the disease animals don’t show any clinical signs. Later on, affected animals show progressive weight loss, reluctance to move, excessive salivation, droopy ears, increased drinking and urination, lethargy and eventually death.

Hunters should visit the Game and Fish website for more information on chronic wasting disease testing, transmission and regulations on transportation and disposal of carcasses.