City of Rocks National Reserve grows with land acquisitions

South-central Idaho's largest pinyon pine forest can be found in City of Rocks National Reserve.

Well-known among rock climbers for its granite spires, the reserve also offers mountain biking, horseback riding, hunting, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing opportunities in a unique and historic setting.

Because of its location along the California Trail, there are numerous signatures on the rock from emigrants trekking westward in the 1800s.

Last week the National Park Service announced the acquisition of about 105 acres of land adjacent to the northeast boundary of the reserve, known as the Graham Creek Canyon property. The land features impressive granite outcrops such as Train Rock, aspen groves, portions of Graham Creek, and overwintering locations for moose. The purchase also includes about five acres of access easement, that will allow for the construction of a new public access road to the property.

In addition to the NPS purchase, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is purchasing about 260 acres adjacent to the NPS acquisition.

"This purchase has been an excellent example of federal and state agencies, The Conservation Fund, and private landowners coming together to preserve an area of unique beauty and natural and cultural resources," said Tara McClure-Cannon, acting superintendent. "This purchase also establishes new recreational access for the public in southern Idaho. The public can start enjoying the property immediately, however, the new access road isn't slated to be built until summer 2023. Those looking to experience the new property will be able to hike in along the proposed access easement from the county road on the east side or hike in from Indian Grove."

City of Rocks National Reserve was created in November 1988. With this recent acquisition, the reserve now consists of approximately 10,127 acres of federal lands, 3,745 acres of private lands, and 640 acres of state park land for a total of 14,512 acres. Visitors are encouraged to check-in with the visitor center where they can obtain a map of the property if they are planning to visit the Graham Creek Canyon area this winter. If conditions are right, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing may be options in coming months.