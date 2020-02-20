Clif Bar wrapper recycling to end in Wyoming, elsewhere

JACKSON, Wyo. — A program to recycle energy bar wrappers is ending in a Wyoming town known for outdoor sports and elsewhere.

After four years, a recycling center in Jackson will stop taking Clif Bar wrappers.

Clif Bar offered the recycling since 2008 through a partnership with TerraCycle, a company specializing in hard-to-recycle materials.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The company collected the wrappers to be melted down into hard plastic. It donated a penny per wrapper to the American Releaf Program, which plants trees in areas affected by wildfires, mining, development and other disruption.

The program raised about $500,000 from wrappers collected at 14,500 locations, according to its website.