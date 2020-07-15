× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an attempt to encourage more travelers to visit a portion of Eastern Montana, a coalition is seeking improvement to facilities along a 163-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border.

The 12-member Lower Yellowstone River Coalition — composed of business people, conservationists, politicians and recreation-minded individuals — sees the initiative as a way to boost tourism at a time when outdoor recreation is surging amongst a pandemic-anxious public.

“Outdoor recreation along the Yellowstone has not been promoted, nor seen its potential fully developed east of Billings, and it’s time to improve that situation for the benefit of our communities, residents and visitors,” said Christine Whitlatch, a Billings resident and ambassador for the Montana Outdoor Heritage Project, in a press release.

To help launch the initiative the group is developing a proposal to ask Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to “pursue new, and improve existing, recreation opportunities” along the lower Yellowstone River, “including new river access and fishing sites, boat ramps, campsites, restrooms, visitor centers, interpretive trails, and possible state park designations.”

The request, which is still being developed and doesn’t yet have a price tag, should be ready for FWP’s review by December, Whitlatch said. The group is also lobbying local legislators as a way to get backing for the project.

To that end, the group created a map of the lower Yellowstone noting existing facilities such as fishing access sites, their location and how they could be improved. The map also shows the expanse between such facilities, including four public access gaps that stretch from 36 to 50 miles in hopes that new sites could break up those distances.

“Eastern Montana can enjoy an even better quality of life and increase tourism revenue across the board if we can build out our public access infrastructure and make it easier for people to enjoy the river,” Whitlatch added in her statement. “Life is integrally intertwined with the river, agriculture and tourism in this part of Montana, and it is important we provide opportunities that honor all the stakeholders needs along the river.”

Economy

The group is piggybacking on ground broken by the Eastern Montana Tourism Initiative and the Montana Outdoor Heritage Project, both of which collected information on public interest in outdoor activities and the need to develop businesses in small communities to promote economic development.

“In the last two-and-a-half, three years there’s been a lot of activity and focus seeing what we could do to strengthen not only economic development in Eastern Montana, southeast Montana, but connection to tourism … and community development connected to those things,” Whitlatch said in a phone press conference. “This is a pretty amazing opportunity and project that we’re working on.”

Whitlatch sees the proposal as a way to get communities to collectively and collaboratively work toward acquiring infrastructure, investment, maintenance and development that connects them to the Yellowstone River.

River use

Unlike the upper Yellowstone River in Paradise Valley south of Livingston that gets pounded with boaters and anglers, the lower river sees fewer users. In between those regions the stream also transitions from a coldwater trout stream to a warmwater fishery that includes catfish, bass, northern pike and sauger.

Recreational boating has seen a seven year increase in participation and boat purchases, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. Likewise, interest in paddle sports such as canoeing, kayaking, rafting and stand-up paddle boarding remains strong. In 2018 an Outdoor Foundation survey identified 22.9 million Americans who participated in at least one paddling activity.

As Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the state Legislature seek ways to levy fees on boaters to help pay for access sites and improvements at boat launches, which are now solely funded by fishing license dollars, the lower Yellowstone offers uncrowded waters that could help alleviate some of the pressure on upstream spots.

“Eastern Montana is this untapped resource,” Whitlatch said. “I believe it’s one of the most beautiful places on Earth.”

In addition to boating and fishing, the river is also a historic route used by the state’s native tribes, as well as by explorer William Clark and his men on a return journey across North America in the 1800s. The river is also a source of agates for rockhounds and cuts through lands speckled with dinosaur and other fossils. Plus, the name Yellowstone has cachet, said Brenda Maas, of Visit SE MT Tourism.

“I don’t want to say if you build it they will come, but there is certainly an opportunity … to have more visitors,” Maas said.

Healthy

The coalition’s Kali Godfrey, a Sidney City Council member and Richland County Health Department employee, sees river access and recreation as a means to a healthier community through exposure to nature.

“With the reality of social distancing, being able to enjoy the outdoors is more important than ever for our physical and mental health,” she said.

Ruth Baue, a fourth generation farmer and Treasure County commissioner, said she sees the river near her home as similar to a wildlife refuge with numerous waterfowl as well as big game like elk and deer. She also noted the river’s water is vital to irrigate farmer’s fields that produce crops which drive Treasure County’s economy.

Yet she added that the community needs something besides agriculture to remain alive. Baue noted when she graduated from high school in the 1970s her class numbered about 100 students. Now the town is lucky to get 10 to 15 graduates a year.

“I really think it’s this hidden secret that we’re finally opening a window and letting everybody peek at,” Whitlatch said.

“We really do have something exceptional to offer.”

Retrospective: Montana road trip

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.