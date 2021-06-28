Cody-area anglers asked to report tagged trout

Anglers fishing the North Fork of the Shoshone River and Buffalo Bill Reservoir west of Cody are being reminded by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to report tagged trout.

As the July 1 and July 15 opener to fishing on the lower portion of the North Fork of the Shoshone River and North Fork arm of Buffalo Bill Reservoir approaches, Game and Fish asks anglers to report tag colors and numbers, the date and location where the fish was caught and if the fish was harvested or released.

For two consecutive years, Game and Fish captured, tagged and released trout in the North Fork of the Shoshone River in an effort to better understand seasonal distribution of trout in the North Fork and Buffalo Bill Reservoir and to help generate estimates of angler catch and harvest rate.

By reporting tagged fish, anglers play a crucial part in local research that will help fisheries biologists better understand the migratory nature of trout in this unique fishery and better evaluate the effectiveness of current regulations in place to protect migrating fish.