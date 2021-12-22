Cody-area highways attract wildlife in winter; drivers urged to be cautious

“Slowing down, even just 5 miles per hour, can greatly increase a driver’s reaction time to avoid a collision with an animal,” Hallsten said. “This is especially important at dawn and dusk, when animals are more active and harder to see.”

“We know that people get excited while driving up the North Fork on their way to the mountain,” said Myranda Hamel, Sleeping Giant’s communications and marketing manager. "Folks might be playing music loudly or amping up their little one for a day at the hill. These are the moments we all want to soak in and remember for the years to come. That’s why we're encouraging our guests to be mindful of the wildlife and to #driveslowskifast. The Giant isn't going anywhere; we'll be here when you get here."