Cody students plant bushes to benefit sage grouse

With support from the Smithsonian Institution and an anonymous donor, Cody High School students and Bureau of Land Management staff planted 100 silver buffaloberry seedlings on public land near Cody in June, improving habitat for greater sage grouse and other wildlife.

The Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Youth Advisory Board searched for a conservation project that would address an environmental issue of concern for them — preserving the sage grouse population. The center’s natural science educator and interpretive specialist, Emily Buckles, reached out to the BLM Cody Field Office to plan a suitable project.

“I mentioned to Emily that forb density is critical to the success of sage grouse chicks before their transition to insects,” said BLM wildlife biologist Abel Guevara.

The group contemplated several ideas before deciding on planting buffaloberries in a greater sage grouse Priority Habitat Management Area within the McCullough Peaks Wild Horse Herd Management Area.