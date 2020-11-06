Cold, wet winter predicted for Montana, Wyoming, Dakotas

7 Day Forecast
Montana can expect a cool, wet winter that could lead to ample runoff next spring, according to a NOAA forecast for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The forecast was part of two virtual public meetings held Nov. 2 by the Corps’ Missouri River Water Management Division to examine current water conditions for planning operation of the Missouri River mainstem reservoir system. That system extends from Montana’s Fort Peck Reservoir downstream to South Dakota.
Doug Kluck, regional climate services director for NOAA, provided the weather outlook that also included an update on what has already been seen — a dramatic swing from a record wet spring in the basin to a drought-like fall. The basin continues to have large areas of extreme drought in Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska, with severe to moderate drought in large areas of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.
Despite cold, snowy weather in October, precipitation was well below normal in much of the upper basin. The 2020 calendar year runoff forecast is 30.2 million acre-feet, 117% of average.
This winter is setting up for a La Nina pattern, which typically means colder weather across Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas. Looking through January, the outlook is also for above normal precipitation in those states. Forecasting farther out, the February through April forecast is trending toward below-normal temperatures and above-average precipitation. That’s great for skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers, and will build great ice for ice anglers. It’s not great news for ranchers whose calves are born early in the spring, however.
The qualifying factor Kluck pointed out is that La Ninas “tend to be quite variable with big swings,” so the forecast could change over the next few months.
The current forecast highlights a couple of good scenarios and one bad one for spring runoff, according to Kevin Low, from NOAA’s Missouri Basin River Forecast Center.
Going into winter with dry soils would lessen frozen ground, meaning it would be easier for the ground to absorb spring meltwater. Low streamflows in the fall help lessen the chances of ice jams on rivers, another benefit.
On the minus side, colder temperatures extending into spring could delay mountain runoff. The qualifying factor to this situation is how much snow falls in the mountains. Heavy snowfall plus late runoff could mean a large surge of water/flooding all at once. Heavy spring rains would further worsen such a situation.
The upper Missouri River Basin has seen record-setting runoff of more than 60 million acre feet twice in the past eight years. Average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 MAF.
As of Nov. 5, the total volume of water stored in the system was 57.1 MAF, occupying 1.0 MAF of the system’s 16.3-MAF flood control zone. System storage peaked at 61.8 MAF on July 16 and is expected to continue to decline in the late fall and winter. All 16.3 MAF of flood control storage is expected to be available prior to the start of the 2021 runoff season.
