Cold, wet winter predicted for Montana, Wyoming, Dakotas

The qualifying factor Kluck pointed out is that La Ninas “tend to be quite variable with big swings,” so the forecast could change over the next few months.

The current forecast highlights a couple of good scenarios and one bad one for spring runoff, according to Kevin Low, from NOAA’s Missouri Basin River Forecast Center.

Going into winter with dry soils would lessen frozen ground, meaning it would be easier for the ground to absorb spring meltwater. Low streamflows in the fall help lessen the chances of ice jams on rivers, another benefit.

On the minus side, colder temperatures extending into spring could delay mountain runoff. The qualifying factor to this situation is how much snow falls in the mountains. Heavy snowfall plus late runoff could mean a large surge of water/flooding all at once. Heavy spring rains would further worsen such a situation.

The upper Missouri River Basin has seen record-setting runoff of more than 60 million acre feet twice in the past eight years. Average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 MAF.

As of Nov. 5, the total volume of water stored in the system was 57.1 MAF, occupying 1.0 MAF of the system’s 16.3-MAF flood control zone. System storage peaked at 61.8 MAF on July 16 and is expected to continue to decline in the late fall and winter. All 16.3 MAF of flood control storage is expected to be available prior to the start of the 2021 runoff season.

