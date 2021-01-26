Comments sought on sage grouse conservation easment

Public comment is being sought regarding the purchase of a $2.16 million conservation easement on 2,400 acres in southwest Montana.
A draft environmental assessment for the Mussard-Barrett conservation easement can be found online. Under the proposal, the Montana Sage Grouse Habitat Conservation Program would provide $527,800 for the easement. Other money would include $1.67 million from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agricultural Lands Easement Program and private funding sources. The Nature Conservancy, which facilitated the easement, is expected to pay $27,800 for project-related costs.
The Mussard-Barrett project was selected for funding by the Montana Sage Grouse Oversight Team on Nov. 30. The team's Stewardship Account provides a source of grant funding for voluntary, incentive-based conservation projects that maintain, enhance, restore and create benefits for sage grouse habitat and populations on private lands.
This property is located in the upper Horse Prairie watershed in Beaverhead County. The Mussards are in the process of purchasing the property from the Barretts, and the easement is a way to help pay for the land. Bryan Mussard told the sage grouse team he had spent years working on the conservation easement, saying ranchers like his family are the “last stand” between the state’s historic family ranches and land developers.
The Mussards are buying the property from Barrett Ranch Inc., owned by Mike and Debby Barrett. Debby was the first woman elected to serve as president of the Montana Senate in 2015. The ranch dates back to 1868.
Comments on the conservation easement can be sent to Carolyn Sime, Sage Grouse Habitat Conservation Program, 1539 11th Ave, Helena, MT 59620. Written comments must be received on or before Feb. 8.
Electronic comments can be emailed to sagegrouse@mt.gov. Alternatively, electronic comments can also be submitted using the “Submit your Public Comment” link found below the draft environmental assessment link on the grants webpage: https://sagegrouse.mt.gov/Grants. Electronic comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Draft environmental assessments on other projects selected for funding during the 2020 Stewardship Account grant cycle will be released for public comment in the coming weeks.