Comments sought on sage grouse conservation easment

Public comment is being sought regarding the purchase of a $2.16 million conservation easement on 2,400 acres in southwest Montana.

A draft environmental assessment for the Mussard-Barrett conservation easement can be found online. Under the proposal, the Montana Sage Grouse Habitat Conservation Program would provide $527,800 for the easement. Other money would include $1.67 million from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agricultural Lands Easement Program and private funding sources. The Nature Conservancy, which facilitated the easement, is expected to pay $27,800 for project-related costs.

The Mussard-Barrett project was selected for funding by the Montana Sage Grouse Oversight Team on Nov. 30. The team's Stewardship Account provides a source of grant funding for voluntary, incentive-based conservation projects that maintain, enhance, restore and create benefits for sage grouse habitat and populations on private lands.