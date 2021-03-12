Comments sought on sage grouse easement near Roundup

A proposal to protect 6,659 acres of the 54 Livestock Co. ranch 14 miles northeast of Roundup with a conservation easement is open to public comment.

The Montana Sage Grouse Habitat Conservation Program has released a draft environmental assessment for the easement, which seeks to conserve sage grouse habitat by paying the landowners $519,000 to not develop the property.

The proposed easement area has a minimum of 19 sage grouse leks within 12 miles, 13 of which are located within eight miles, according to the draft EA.

That's only a portion of the value of the proposed $2.03 million easement. The rest of the funding would come from $1.5 million from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agricultural Lands Easement Program and $12,582 from The Nature Conservancy. Of the total award, TNC is also expected to allocate $19,000 toward project-related costs, according to the draft EA.