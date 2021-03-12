Comments sought on sage grouse easement near Roundup

A proposal to protect 6,659 acres of the 54 Livestock Co. ranch 14 miles northeast of Roundup with a conservation easement is open to public comment.
The Montana Sage Grouse Habitat Conservation Program has released a draft environmental assessment for the easement, which seeks to conserve sage grouse habitat by paying the landowners $519,000 to not develop the property.
The proposed easement area has a minimum of 19 sage grouse leks within 12 miles, 13 of which are located within eight miles, according to the draft EA.
That's only a portion of the value of the proposed $2.03 million easement. The rest of the funding would come from $1.5 million from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agricultural Lands Easement Program and $12,582 from The Nature Conservancy. Of the total award, TNC is also expected to allocate $19,000 toward project-related costs, according to the draft EA.
The 54 Livestock project was selected for funding by the Montana Sage Grouse Oversight Team on Nov. 30. Program manager Carolyn Sime noted the stewardship fund provides a source of competitive grant funding for voluntary, incentive-based conservation projects that enhance, restore and create benefits for sage grouse habitats and populations on private lands.
“Projects like this also create mitigation sites that can be used to offset impacts of development elsewhere in sage grouse country,” Sime said.
Interested parties may submit comments electronically or through the mail. Written comments should be mailed to Carolyn Sime, Program Manager, Montana Sage Grouse Habitat Conservation Program, 1539 Eleventh Ave., Helena MT 59620, and must be received on or before March 26.
Public comment may also be submitted electronically via direct email to sagegrouse@mt.gov, or by visiting https://sagegrouse.mt.gov/Grants and clicking on the ‘Submit Your Public Comment’ link. Electronic comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 26.