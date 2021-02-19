Committee rejects McKean as Fish and Wildlife Commission nominee; bills would expand board

Other Gianforte commission appointees awaiting approval are Pat Tabor, the owner and founder of Swan Mountain Outfitters based in Whitefish; Brian Cebull, owner and president of Nance Resources, Inc., a private oil and gas exploration and production company; and K.C. Walsh, of Martinsdale, who is executive chairman of Simms Fishing Products in the Gallatin Valley. Their terms would all expire in 2025.

Pat Byorth, a former FWP fisheries biologist who now works for Trout Unlimited in Bozeman, is the only commissioner not facing legislative approval. His term expires in 2023. Byorth will be in the minority as the only member on the commission appointed by Bullock.

McKean testified before the Senate Fish and Game Committee on Tuesday to argue his case for continuing to represent District 4. He said his appointment to the Fish and Wildlife Commission was one of the “highest callings” of his life. McKean grew up on a Missouri farm, moving to Montana to work at the Wolf Point newspaper before joining the staff of Fishing and Hunting News. He later became editor of Outdoor Life, a national hunting and fishing magazine. In between he worked for six years as a communication and education officer for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks in Glasgow. He is a high school cross country coach and helped found the Hi-Line Sportsmen group.