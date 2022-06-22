Coney Island boardwalk a taste of Americana

Even in a city full of concrete, and skyscrapers I can always find something fun to do outdoors. There weren’t any bathers crowding the cool waters and wind-beaten beach, but Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, was still worth a visit this spring.

With its extensive Riegelmann Boardwalk, first built in 1923, the site offered a great place to stroll while taking in the seascape. There is nearly three miles of adjoining beach for when the weather warms and visitors are seeking a place to sunbathe or soak.

Along the boardwalk is the New York Aquarium, home to penguins, sea otters, sharks and jellyfish. When timed right, the seals will perform at the outdoor arena. Tickets are $26.95 to $29.95, with a discount for children and seniors.

For those willing to walk away from the beach, I located a restaurant about a mile away with creamy clam chowder to ward off the spring chill. For our second lunch we hit Paul’s Daughter, dubbed “one of the classic Coney Island boardwalk joints” by nycgo.com.

It was a flash to my past because atop the boardwalk restaurant was Mama and Papa Burger, the same type of statues that once graced Bozeman’s A&W Drive-In. The restaurant is right next to the amusement park, which hadn’t opened yet. Just a little farther down the walk was a homemade gelato stand perfect for dessert.

Coney Island is classic Americana, hosting the first roller coaster in America in 1884. In its heyday, the amusement park was the largest in the country. The origin of the island’s name is in dispute, but PBS’s website offers some theories, as well as more history about the unique location for the curious.

