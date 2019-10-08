Montana Audubon invites the public to “Flock Together for Conservation” at the Montana Audubon Center on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free family friendly educational event will celebrate the Land and Water Conservation Fund: a bipartisan conservation program begun in 1964 that has protected millions of acres of habitat, watersheds and recreational opportunities across the nation.
The event will offer free guided bird walks around the Riverfront Park area at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Live music will immediately follow, featuring Billings-based artist Jessica Eve (and Friends). A complimentary lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
Local conservationist Mike Penfold will give a brief address on the history and significance of the Land and Water Conservation Fund from a Montana perspective, including his father’s involvement with the development of the program in the 1960s. Canoes will be available for paddling on the center’s ponds between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of the Land and Water Conservation Fund and its impact on Montana over the decades: thousands of acres of habitat have been protected across the state via the program, in addition to the establishment of state parks, fishing access sites, local playgrounds and more. Funding from the program (which uses no taxpayer dollars) has aided national parks, national forests and wildlife refuges in Montana. Riverfront Park in Billings was established with significant funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
To learn more about the event, visit www.mtaudubon.org or call 294-5099.