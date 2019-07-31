Several conservation easements along with an update on the continuing controversy over Madison River use are two of the many topics the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will address when it meets Aug. 15 at FWP Headquarters in Missoula.
The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. and will be streamed live via video to all FWP regional offices and the Helena Headquarters. The meeting also will be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov.
The commission will make final decisions on the following topics:
• Selection of organizations to auction 2020 moose, sheep, goat, mule deer and elk licenses;
• Future Fisheries Improvement Program summer funding;
• Kootenai Forestlands conservation easement, R1;
• Stimson Lumber recreational access agreement, R2;
• Nongame checkoff workplan;
• And trapping regulations.
The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:
• Madison River Recreation Rules, R3 — informational only;
• Consent to water right/change issuance policy — informational only;
• Fireman's Point FAS forestry project;
• 2020 fishing regulations;
• Everson Bench conservation easement, R4;
• Elk management in areas with brucellosis 2020 annual work plan;
• And shoulder season review — informational only.
The commission will also look at endorsing the following:
• Lost Trail conservation easement, R1;
• Garrity WMA Stumptown addition, R2;
• Sleeping Giant fee title acquisition, R3;
• Mount Haggin WMA Grassy Mountain addition, R3;
• Whiskey Ridge conservation easement, R4;
• Lost in Time conservation easement, R7.
For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”