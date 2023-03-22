Now is the time to travel to the slopes for a ski or snowboard lesson. The weather is warmer and the slopes may be less crowded.

No matter what someone’s experience level, from a never-ever skier to a slayer of the steeps, taking a ski or snowboard lesson will help skiers and snowboarders improve. The Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors have five reason to take a lesson:

1. It’s easier and faster to learn from an instructor. Instructors know how to explain information in an easy way to help someone learn more quickly.

2. An instructor will help you improve so you have the confidence to take on new challenges. No matter your ability level, you can always use an instructor.

3. An instructor’s job is to make the experience fun.

4. Instructors show you new terrain and help you explore the mountain. Looking for a mellow groomer? Or seeking out a hidden powder stash?

5. Instructors will welcome you into the mountain culture.

If a new skier or rider is looking for some tips to help get them started, PSIA-AASI’s Beginner’s Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding video series will show them what to expect before traveling to the slopes for the first time.

To watch the videos, visit: thesnowpros.org/take-a-lesson/beginners-guide-to-skiing and thesnowpros.org/take-a-lesson/beginners-guide-to-snowboarding.

To take your skiing or riding to the next level, and if you're interested in learning more about the benefits of taking a lesson from a certified instructor, visit PSIA-AASI’s Take a Lesson page.