Cool baths help bears adapt to warmer summers

Grizzly bears have slow reproductive histories — females don’t reproduce until about 4 to 9 years old, and then only every 2.6 to 5.6 years, and they have small litters. Thus a hotter climate could affect bear populations. If bears need to be near cool water from mid-June to late September, it could affect where they spend time in places like Yellowstone National Park as the climate warms.

However, the scientists noted the most common factor affecting grizzly bear location in Yellowstone is elevation, specifically higher elevations, and distance from roads. Both are areas where there are fewer humans. High country in the summer also contains two important protein-rich food sources: whitebark pine nuts and cutworm moths.

Beartubs

Yellowstone National Park bear biologist Kerry Gunther stumbled onto bear bathtubs about 20 years ago. A bear had dropped its research collar so he went in search of its location. The transceiver guided him to a remote pool. The collar was on the bottom. Looking around the area, it was clear the site was a well-known bear bathing pool based on the number of tracks and trails.

In 2015, National Geographic magazine published photos and video of grizzly and black bears using the same pool in the Yellowstone backcountry. The images were taken using high-resolution camera traps.