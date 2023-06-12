An analysis of the case law Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ referenced last week that claims corner crossing is “unlawful” in Montana doesn’t directly address the public land access scenario, according to two University of Montana law professors.

On June 1, Dustin Temple stated in a press release that, “Corner crossing remains unlawful in Montana, and Montanans should continue to obtain permission from the adjoining landowners before crossing corners from one piece of public land to another. Wardens will continue to report corner crossing cases to local county attorneys to exercise their prosecutorial discretion.”

The following day, Temple was named director of FWP by Gov. Greg Gianforte, replacing Hank Worsech who had been out on medical leave since February. Prior to his promotion, Temple was FWP’s deputy director.

Basis

An FWP official said the agency was basing its conclusions regarding corner crossing’s illegality on two court cases.

“Our basis for the conclusion that corner crossing is unlawful is a reading of case law,” Greg Lemon, administrator for the Communication and Education Division wrote in an email. “First is a Supreme Court case from 1946, US v. Causby which establishes ‘The landowner owns at least as much of the space above the ground as he can occupy or use in connection with the land.’

“The second case is Montana Supreme Court, Ducham v. Tuma in 1994, which establishes trespass for entering land in possession of another, irrespective of whether that trespass ‘causes harm to any legally protected interest of the other.’”

When asked for an interpretation of how the two cases could lead FWP to say corner crossing is unlawful in Montana, University of Montana law professor Michelle Bryan said, “While the cases the state cites do address air rights and trespass in other contexts, I think the law is more complicated than those two cases, neither of which deal with the unique situation of corner crossing to access public lands.”

Martin Nie, a UM professor of natural resource policy, and director of the Bolle Center for People and Forests, said FWP’s citations are “missing some important case law.”

FWP’s legal counsel was not available for comment on this story. An email to her coworker for comment was not returned.

Wyoming

The issue of corner crossing has gained attention following a Wyoming federal judge’s recent ruling in a civil case that four Missouri hunters did not trespass when they corner crossed on public lands in 2020 and 2021. The hunters were also previously found not guilty by a jury in a state criminal trial on trespassing charges.

Corner crossing is the act of stepping from one parcel of public land to another parcel of public land where the two properties’ corners meet. Imagine four squares, each one alternately owned by the public and a private landowner so only the corners meet.

The issue has gotten so much attention because access to 8.3 million acres of public land in 11 western states is in limbo due to questions over the legality of corner crossing, according to a 2022 report by onX, a Montana-based online mapping company.

That’s public land many hunters would like to access, like the Missouri men did. It’s also public land some adjoining landowners claim exclusive access to, even charging people to hunt on the federal property. Real estate ads also commonly refer to ranchlands for sale as having “exclusive access” to numerous acres of public land as a selling point.

Montana lawmakers have twice tried to address the issue. In 2013 the Legislature rejected a bill that would have made corner crossing from public land to public land legal. In 2017, a bill that would have outlawed the act died in committee.

The issue

The problem was created about 160 years ago when Congress came up with an idea to promote the building of railroads across the unsettled lands west of the Appalachian Mountains. For every mile of track the railroad company built, the federal government would give the company land.

The land was first surveyed into square-mile sections – 640 acres. Every 36 contiguous sections created a township. Inside each township the sections were numbered one through 36. In return for building the rail lines, the railroad companies were awarded the odd sections while the federal government kept the even ones, except for one that was given to the states. These state lands are the blue squares on maps, also known as school trust lands.

This effort by Congress to subsidize tycoons so the rail lines could be built is what created the checkerboard land ownership that now bedevils public land access advocates. The idea was that Congress and the railroad financiers would sell the land to help fill their coffers.

Interpretation

The two cases FWP cited for its conclusion that corner crossing is “unlawful” in Montana are from a chicken farmer’s complaint against the U.S. military and neighbors feuding over water runoff from a pond.

United States v. Causby is a U.S. Supreme Court case that held the government liable for confiscating the farmer’s property (the air above the land) without compensation when it repeatedly flew military aircraft over his North Carolina chicken farm, stressing the chickens and causing the landowner to lose sleep. The court decided the low flights could interfere with the landowner’s enjoyment and use of his property.

The second case, Ducham v. Tuma, is a Montana Supreme Court case between two private, adjacent landowners. The case was concerned water running upon the land through a coulee from the adjacent landowner’s trout pond. The plaintiffs said the water was a continuing trespass, interfering with their farming.

“What neither of the State’s cited cases address is whether there is some minimal legal right of access to public lands that makes the corner-crossing non-trespassory,” Bryan said.

Federal case

Disagreements over blocked public lands has been a contentious issue for almost as long as the checkerboard land ownership has been around.

In 1897, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the case Camfield v. United States that fencing erected by private landowners cannot enclose federal parcels in a way that prevents all access to those parcels for the exclusive benefit of the private landowner.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Camfield case says in part, “It would be recreant (cowardly) to its duties as trustee for the people of the United States to permit any individual or private corporation to monopolize them for private gain…”

“Thus, corner-crossings are not as black-and-white of an analysis as your run-of-the-mill trespass case between two private parties,” Bryan said. “It does not appear the State of Montana has yet reconciled how Camfield fits with the cases it cites. What remains to be done is an analysis of how public and private rights work together in the corner-crossing context — a balancing the court attempted to do in the Wyoming decision.”

Unsettled

Also pertinent to the corner crossing discussion, and cited by the Wyoming judge in his ruling, is the Unlawful Inclosures Act.

In the 2014 Wyoming Law Review, Shelby D. Green, associate professor at the Pace University School of Law, wrote, “Perhaps Congress' most significant acknowledgement of the pernicious effects of the checkerboard pattern of land disposition was the passage of the Unlawful Inclosures Act in 1885.”

The act declares enclosures of federal lands to be unlawful and orders that such enclosures be removed.

“[n]o person, by force, threats, intimidation, or by any fencing or inclosing, or any other unlawful means, shall prevent or obstruct, or shall combine and confederate with others to prevent or obstruct, any person from peaceably entering upon or establishing a settlement or residence on any tract of public land subject to settlement or entry under the public land laws of the United States.”

The Wyoming federal court judge also called the landowner’s use of a padlocked chain between two fence posts at the property corner to block entry to the public land “constituted an improper attempt to ‘prevent or obstruct … any person from peaceably entering upon … any tract of public land’ in violation of the (Unlawful Inclosures Act).”

Stream access

Another way to understand the corner crossing issue, Bryan said, is to consider Montana’s stream access law. For recreational purposes like fishing and boating the public can use rivers and streams up to the ordinary high water mark without the use being considered a trespass on private land.

The Wyoming judge recognized a similar right to minimally enter the air space at private corners, Bryan said.

Although the property owner who filed the Wyoming lawsuit against the hunters possessed a “property interest in the airspace above” his land like the North Carolina chicken farmer, the judge said the right is not “boundless.” He went on to say the landowner “must suffer the temporary incursion into a minimal portion of its airspace while the corner crosser must take pains to avoid touching private land or otherwise disturbing private property.”

Bryan said it is important to note federal case law will be required to resolve the question of what access rights the federal government retains on landlocked public lands.

“The U.S. Supreme Court in Camfield states that the government did not intend to relinquish all access to those lands,” Bryan said. “So a state law interpretation that results in no access to federal lands may be vulnerable to future legal challenge.”