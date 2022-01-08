Couple who met at Oregon hot springs to invest $100K

"When it comes to rehabilitation, we want things to stay as close to what's been there historically as possible. People have been soaking in hollowed out trees at Bagby for over 100 years and we plan to keep it that way."

Bagby Hot Springs has been closed since the 2020 Riverside fire burned the surrounding forest while the 2021 Bull Complex added to the issues. Neither wildfire burned the hot springs forest itself, but it's unclear when access will be restored.

The Rysavys will take over management in 2023 and operate Bagby on a 20-year agreement, the Forest Service said.

Few have a longer or more intimate history with the area.

Mike Rysavy worked with Friends of Bagby Hot Springs in the 1990s before forming Northwest Forest Conservancy to help keep Bagby in shape and keep crime down through the 2010s.

In 2012, the Forest Service handed Bagby to a private concessionaire to manage the site.