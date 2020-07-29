COVID-19 cancels Wyoming hunt amid Native American criticism

Meanwhile, several of this year's eight, three-man teams dropped out amid concern about traveling during the pandemic, said Vickie Hutchinson, a hunt organizer and executive director of the Water for Wildlife Foundation.

"It may not have been a safe situation for everybody involved. That is why it's canceled," Hutchinson said Wednesday. "It's very sad that it has to be canceled but that is the decision that has to be made in the best interest of everybody."

The hunt is the latest major outdoor event in Wyoming to fall victim to COVID-19. Cheyenne Frontier Days, a two-week rodeo and Western culture festival that would have wrapped up last weekend, also was called off at a cost of millions of dollars to the state capital economy.

Teams in the hunt try to kill antelope with no more than one shot per animal. More accurately but less commonly known as pronghorn, they are North America's fastest land creature.

The hunt over the years has raised $17 million for everything for wildlife conservation to college scholarships, student internships with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and rebuilding a Lander community center that burned, Hutchinson said.

"It's a beautiful example of how sportsmen support conservation work," Hutchinson said.