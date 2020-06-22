Cowboy action shooting match June 27, 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Territory Peacemakers will hold a cowboy action shooting match June 27 and 28 at the Billings Rod and Gun Club pistol range.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. each day. Saturday's match begins at 9 a.m. Sunday's shooting will feature a variety of side matches, including long-range rifle, long-range pistol and speed rifle, pistol and shotgun. Round count for Saturday is 50 rifle, 50 pistol and 25-plus shotgun. Minimum round count for Sunday is 20 rifle, 20 pistol and 25-plus shotgun. Bring extra ammo.

The match fee is $15 for both days or $10 per day if only shooting one day. Cowboy Skeet requires an additional $5 fee.

Spectators and photographers are welcome. Youth ages 12-18 must be accompanied by an adult. Eye and ear protection are required.

Club members are willing to provide firearms and ammunition for anyone interested in trying the sport at the match.

For additional information visit montanaterritorypeacemakers.org, which also will provide notice in the event the match is canceled. Additional information is also available via email at mtpeacemakers@gmail.com.

