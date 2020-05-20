× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Territory Peacemakers will hold a cowboy action shooting match May 23 at the Billings Rod and Gun Club pistol range.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. The five-stage match begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. The cost is $10.

Round count for the match is 50 rifle, 50 pistol and 25-plus shotgun.

Spectators and photographers are welcome. Youth ages 12-18 must be accompanied by an adult. Eye and ear protection are required. Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Club members are willing to provide firearms and ammunition for anyone interested in trying the sport at the match.

For additional information visit montanaterritorypeacemakers.org, which also will provide notice in the event the match is canceled. Additional information is also available via email at mtpeacemakers@gmail.com.

