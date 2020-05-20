Cowboy action shooting match May 23

Cowboy action shooting match May 23

{{featured_button_text}}
Cowboy Action Shooting
Courtesy photo

The Montana Territory Peacemakers will hold a cowboy action shooting match May 23 at the Billings Rod and Gun Club pistol range.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. The five-stage match begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. The cost is $10.

Round count for the match is 50 rifle, 50 pistol and 25-plus shotgun. 

Spectators and photographers are welcome. Youth ages 12-18 must be accompanied by an adult. Eye and ear protection are required. Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Club members are willing to provide firearms and ammunition for anyone interested in trying the sport at the match.

For additional information visit montanaterritorypeacemakers.org, which also will provide notice in the event the match is canceled. Additional information is also available via email at mtpeacemakers@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News