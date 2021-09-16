 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowboy action shooting matches Sept. 25, 26

Cowboy action shooting matches Sept. 25, 26

Montana Territory Peacemakers
Courtesy photo

The Montana Territory Peacemakers will hold a cowboy action shooting match on Sept. 25 and 26 at the Billings Rod and Gun Club pistol range.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. each day. The two day match begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. The cost is $15.

Round count for the match is 100 rifle, 100 pistol and 50-plus shotgun. The match format is subject to change, so bring extra ammo.

Spectators and photographers are welcome. Youth ages 12-18 must be accompanied by an adult. Eye and ear protection are required. 

Club members are willing to provide firearms and ammunition for anyone interested in trying the sport at the match.

For additional information visit mtpeacemakers.com, which also will provide notice in the event the match is canceled. Additional information is also available via email at mtpeacemakers@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News