Crazy Creek Falls an easy hike off Beartooth Highway

On a hot summer day, there’s no place better to cool off than alongside a mountain waterfall.

Along the Beartooth Highway, between Cooke City and the turnoff to the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway (Highway 296) , Crazy Creek Falls plummets about 150 feet in western Park County, Wyoming.

The route to the falls is only a short hike, about a quarter mile or so.

Trek from the end of the parking area on the well-trodden trail and you will immediately come to the base of the falls. Continue uphill past this initial vantage point and there’s a spur to the left that treks across a rock face for about 50 yards to the top of the falls.

To the west, across the river, if you can peek through the right place in the pines, you will see the pointy top of 11,000-foot high Pilot Peak in the distance. Looking downstream provides a dramatic view of the rocky cliffs that line the valley cut by the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River.

Visitors might find the parking lot crowded with horse trailers as this is a popular route on to a chain of mountain lakes in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Area. The scenic lakes include Little Moose, Ivy, Big Moose, Widewater and Fox lakes, also known as Crazy Lakes.

The turnoff is located almost directly across from Crazy Creek Campground to the south, which makes it easier to find as you are cruising along, mouth agape at the beautiful countryside. The pullout is about 11 miles east of Cooke City or 2.6 miles west from the Chief Joseph byway.

Take some time to sit next to the water, soak your feet and absorb the sound of the steadily rushing water. Between the rapids and the falls, the area is like a giant evaporative cooler on a hot day.