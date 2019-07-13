Johnny Tim Yellowtail, a great-great grandson of Robert S. Yellowtail and a descendent of Chief Gray-Bull, will be at the Cal S. Taggart Visitor Center in Lovell, Wyoming, on July 17 at 6:30 p.m. to present a multimedia talk and live demonstration of the Push-dance and Crow-hop of the Apsaalooke Nation.
Each dance has a purpose and story that has been handed down through the years. Yellowtail will be joined by dancers Melton Spotted Bear, Jolene Spotted Bear, Layla Spotted Bear, and Melton Spotted Bear III.
This event is free to the public.