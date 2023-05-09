As work began last week to restore access via the East Rosebud Road following last June’s devastating floods, the Custer Gallatin National Forest announced on Tuesday that its request for federal funding to make flood-related repairs has been granted.

Road and bridge repairs total more than $22.8 million and recreation-related facilitates — such as trails, trail bridges and watershed-related work — total almost $17 million.

“We are filled with gratitude to be receiving this confirmation of funding for last year’s substantial flooding impacts,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest supervisor, in a statement. “We acknowledge the importance of this landscape to all the communities that live alongside and receive benefits from these public lands.”

Factors influencing when projects could be undertaken include the amount and type of available funding, scope and scale of repairs needed, contractor availability, and the relative importance of affected sites to people across the forest, the agency noted.

“The forest is prepared for the restoration effort with priority to high-use recreation areas important to communities, access to private lands and homes adjacent to (the) forest, and permitted facilities — such as church camps, campgrounds and recreation residences,” Erickson added.

This year, permanent repairs are expected to include these sites:

Beartooth Ranger District: East Rosebud Road (initially milepost 7.3) — completed in stages over the next one to three years (temporary access in 2023); Lake Fork Road bridge; Westminster Spires bridge; Stillwater Trailhead reconstruction; Richel Lodge bridge; Main Fork Rock Creek Road repairs to Glacier Lake Trailhead (excluding new bridges); Lake Fork Trailhead bridge; and the Snow Creek bridge.

Gardiner and Yellowstone Ranger District: Yankee Jim river access and Joe Brown Trailhead (Gardiner); Mill Creek and West Fork Mill Creek; and Main Boulder area recreation sites.

Hebgen Lake Ranger District: Grayling Creek snowmobile bridge.

Additional temporary repairs are anticipated for the West Fork of Rock Creek bridge, West Rosebud Road, East Rosebud Road, Woodbine Campground bridge, upper Parkside bridge and Hellroaring Creek bridge (Main Fork Rock Creek Road).

Campgrounds on the Beartooth District anticipated to be open for the summer include: M-K, Limber Pine, Greenough, Parkside, Basin, Palisade, Sage Creek, Pine Grove and Emerald Lake.

Partially open are Sheridan and Rattin campgrounds, with reduced service because the Eastside bridge (county) has weight restrictions of 9 tons, eliminating some traffic like heavy RVs and garbage service.

The opening of Cascade campground is dependent on the West Fork temporary bridge installation. There was no flood damage to the campground. Jimmy Joe will only be partially open since a portion of the road eroded into the creek.

The East Rosebud campground’s opening is dependent on temporary road access being restored. Woodbine and Initial Creek campgrounds’ opening is dependent on when repairs to Highway 419 are completed. The road was washed out just below the Stillwater Mine. There was no damage to any of these campgrounds.

Repairs to Wicked Creek bridge in the Yellowstone District is currently out for bid with construction expected in 2024.

In a recent Facebook post, the forest urged the public to steer clear of operations on East Rosebud Road, from Jimmy Joe Campground and beyond.

“We have started work on restoring road access to East Rosebud beyond Jimmy Joe, so for those traveling on foot please stay 500 feet away from working equipment,” the post read. “Thank you for your help, and we look forward to being able to restore access for everyone in a couple of months.”

Funding for the forest work comes from Federal Disaster Relief and the Federal Highways Administration which oversees the Emergency Repair of Federally Owned Roads (ERFO) program.

For general information on the Custer Gallatin National Forest visit online at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.