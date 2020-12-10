CWD hunt for whitetails authorized in southwest Montana

In HD 322, in the lower Ruby Valley near Sheridan, FWP collected about 335 samples from whitetail deer. Seventy-eight animals tested positive.

“These deer are contiguous with white-tailed deer and moose throughout the Ruby, Jefferson, Beaverhead, and Big Hole valleys,” according to FWP’s report. “They are seasonally connected to migratory populations of elk, moose and mule deer that occupy adjacent upland habitats.”

“The whole objective is to reduce density so that contamination is reduced,” Wakeling added.

That’s complicated somewhat by the fact that most of the land where the deer congregate is private. Hunters will therefore need to seek landowner permission.

FWP noted, “Two landowners (who) control most of the lower Ruby Valley, where CWD occurs at relatively high prevalence and white-tailed deer densities are the highest, are supportive of continued hunting.”

The Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is not recommending the issuance of additional licenses, as it has done in some areas in the past to increase harvest, even though the primary goal is to reduce the deer population.