CWD report reveals agency zeroing in on problem areas

After four years of testing, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks's scientists are gaining a better understanding of the distribution and prevalence of chronic wasting disease in the state's wildlife.
The details for behind the comprehension can be found in a season summary given to the Fish and Wildlife Commission for its upcoming meeting on June 24 in Helena. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m.
Based on the number of animals that tested positive for CWD since 2017, the state is now estimating prevalence of the disease ranging from less than 1% to 7% in mule deer and less than 1% to 25% in whitetails.
The prevalence is higher in the town of Libby where 12% of hunter-harvested or trapped white-tailed deer were positive for CWD, compared to 4% outside the town within the Libby CWD Management Zone.
In southwestern Montana, CWD prevalence among hunter-harvested white-tailed deer was highest in hunting districts 322 (22-28%), 324 (2-43%), and 326 (1-17%).
In response to the high incidence of CWD in southwestern Montana, FWP authorized a late hunt for whitetail does. The hunt resulted in 329 white-tailed deer being killed that were submitted for testing. Of these, 55 tested positive for CWD.
"An analysis of all data collected from 2017-2021 from hunter-harvested deer in CWD-positive hunting districts suggests several state-wide patterns of infection across species, sex, age class, and geographic area," according to the report. "The Libby CWD Management Area and the Southwestern Montana CWD Management Hunt Area contain significant hotspots of CWD among white-tailed deer. Outside of these two areas, CWD prevalence did not significantly differ by deer species."
Among mule deer, adult males had 3.8 times the risk of infection as adult females in Montana’s hunting districts, whereas among white-tailed deer, sex was not significantly associated with infection status. The risk of infection was greatest in adults, followed by yearlings and young of the year.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurologic disease of cervids (deer, elk, moose and caribou) for which there is no known cure. The disease is caused by an infectious, mis-folded prion protein that is shed by infected individuals for much of their approximately two-year infection. CWD is spread via direct animal-to-animal contact and through the ingestion of prion-contaminated materials in the environment.
There is no evidence the disease can jump to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against eating animals that test positive for the sickness.
FWP has been conducting surveillance for CWD since 1998 and more intensively since 2017 after an infected deer was documented in Carbon County.
In the fall of 2020, FWP conducted CWD surveillance and monitoring in northwestern, southwestern and eastern/southeastern Montana where the disease had not been detected.
In addition, FWP continued to trap and euthanize white-tailed deer within the town of Libby as part of the effort to reduce deer densities and help control CWD within the surrounding Libby CWD Management Zone.
Hunters submitted 491 white-tailed deer from this area for testing, of which 23 were positive for CWD. From Jan. 4, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2021, FWP trapped, euthanized, and tested an additional 107 whitetailed deer within the Libby CWD Management Area, of which 13 were positive.
Testing for CWD is provided free to hunters but cost the state between $13 and $35, depending on the type of test.
Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory conducted most of the tests, while moose samples and confirmations of positives were sent to Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory on a weekly basis. Most of the test results were available and posted online within eight days, a significant improvement from 19 days in 2019.
The majority of hunters with positive animals had either waited for their test result prior to processing or processed their animal at home.
The continued testing has shown that Montana has two CWD hot spots: the Libby area and southwestern Montana. Within these two areas, white-tailed deer prevalence was significantly higher than estimates from elsewhere around the state — on average, white-tailed deer from the areas have 12.8 times the risk of infection as white-tailed deer elsewhere in the state.
The testing for CWD indicates the disease is more widely distributed than FWP initially expected, "consistent with Montana’s mostly intact landscape and widely connected state-wide deer populations," the agency said. The surprise was finding the disease so prevalent in Libby and Sheridan, as well as near Bozeman.
The increased data has also revealed that Montana’s previous CWD surveillance plan that prioritized mule deer didn't hold true. "It is clear that white-tailed deer populations should remain a priority for surveillance and monitoring in Montana, particularly when they are abundant or the dominant species in an area," the report stated.
The testing has shown that FWP "should continue to emphasize the sampling of adult male mule deer over females for surveillance, but that adult male and female white-tailed deer may be equally valuable for surveillance in Montana."
In 2021, FWP "will attempt surveillance in all hunting districts that intersect a 40-mile buffer on known positives, where CWD has not yet been found. In addition, FWP will target districts in southcentral, southwestern, northcentral, and northwestern Montana for monitoring to improve our understanding of whether the prevalence and distribution of the disease is changing."
The goal of monitoring and removal of infected animals is to keep prevalence at below 5% and minimize CWD's spread.
More details can be found in the complete report online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/commissionagendas/june-24-2021-commission-meeting/wildlife/chronic-wasting/gm3b---2020-cwd-surveillance-report_final-1.pdf.