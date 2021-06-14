CWD report reveals agency zeroing in on problem areas

After four years of testing, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks's scientists are gaining a better understanding of the distribution and prevalence of chronic wasting disease in the state's wildlife.

The details for behind the comprehension can be found in a season summary given to the Fish and Wildlife Commission for its upcoming meeting on June 24 in Helena. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m.

Based on the number of animals that tested positive for CWD since 2017, the state is now estimating prevalence of the disease ranging from less than 1% to 7% in mule deer and less than 1% to 25% in whitetails.

The prevalence is higher in the town of Libby where 12% of hunter-harvested or trapped white-tailed deer were positive for CWD, compared to 4% outside the town within the Libby CWD Management Zone.

In southwestern Montana, CWD prevalence among hunter-harvested white-tailed deer was highest in hunting districts 322 (22-28%), 324 (2-43%), and 326 (1-17%).

In response to the high incidence of CWD in southwestern Montana, FWP authorized a late hunt for whitetail does. The hunt resulted in 329 white-tailed deer being killed that were submitted for testing. Of these, 55 tested positive for CWD.