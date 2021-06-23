Day hiking over Lewis & Clark Caverns provides above-ground outing

Lewis & Clark Caverns State park is primarily known for its expansive limestone cave system, but exploring underground is not the only thing to do in the park.

Almost 10 miles of hiking trails circle these dry rocky mountains, sending hikers up to the cave entrance above the historic visitor center and remote hilltops alike.

The park sits just southeast of Cardwell and is accessed off of I-90 from Highway 2 from the west and Highway 287 from east. There are trailheads at the base of the park and some at the end of the scenic drive that winds up to the path to the caves.

Traveling clockwise from the visitors center at the base of the hill near the campgrounds, the trail swings up into the dry foothills of Dolomite Knob. The network of paths here can take hikers down to fishing access on the Jefferson River or continue higher towards the cave system.

Much of the path is exposed to the sun. Make sure to pack plenty of water and sunscreen.

The historic Danmore Gypsum mine, where miners excavated 100,000 tons of Gypsum rock by 1929, opens next to one of the trails. Now gated off, it is a habitat for local bats.