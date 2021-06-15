Deadly bat fungus confirmed at Devils Tower National Monument, first confirmation in Wyoming

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the NPS and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will continue to work together to implement state and national response plans for WNS within the state. Detection of WNS at Devils Tower demonstrates the continued and unfortunate spread of this deadly disease, which has killed millions of bats in North America since the fungus first appeared in 2006 in New York. Scientists believe humans may have unintentionally brought the Pd fungus from Eurasia to the United States. Wyoming is the 37th state to confirm the disease, which has also been found in seven Canadian provinces.

State and federal agencies throughout the West need the help of outdoor enthusiasts to slow the spread of WNS. The fungus that causes this disease is primarily spread through direct contact between bats. However, people can spread Pd when using clothes, footwear and gear that has been used at infected bat roosts, such as caves or rock crevices.

The best way to reduce the risk of spread is to stay out of closed caves and mines; use site-dedicated footwear, clothing and gear; and clean and disinfect these items before and after visiting caves and other places where bats live. National guidance for movement and decontamination of gear can be found at www.whitenosesyndrome.org/topics/decontamination.