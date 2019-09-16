The Environmental Quality Council will travel to Libby on Sept. 25 and 26 to learn first-hand about chronic wasting disease, asbestos remediation, selenium concentrations in Lake Koocanusa, and wilderness study areas.
The EQC kicks off its visit at 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 25 with tours of the Libby CWD Management Zone and Riverfront Park.
The council will also receive updates on wolf, grizzly, and sage grouse management, proposed changes to the Pacific Trail route, good neighbor authority forestry contracts, aquatic invasive species, and subdivision sanitation.
You have free articles remaining.
The EQC will also finalize its work plan for the interim.
For more information about the meeting, including a full agenda, visit the committee’s website at http://leg.mt.gov/eqc or contact Joe Kolman at 406-444-3747 or jkolman@mt.gov.