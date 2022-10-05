Devils Tower draws variety of visitors

A late-summer temperature in the mid-90s was not detracting from the drawing power of Devils Tower National Monument in northeastern Wyoming.

There was a man singing opera on the busy trail, a whitetail buck reclining in the shade, turkey vultures and hawks soaring overhead and views of climbers scaling the tower’s near-vertical walls.

Created about 50 million years ago as magma cooled underground, the feature has many native names. To the Arapaho it is Bear’s Tipi, Bear Lodge to the Cheyenne and Bear’s House to the Crow. The bear theme comes from native legends, one of which says the distinct lines on the side of the rock are from a bear attempting to claw its way to the top.

Devils Tower is the first national monument in the United States, dedicated by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906. It was first climbed in 1893 as a stunt by locals William Rogers and Willard Ripley to mark the Fourth of July and earn them a bit of money. The two built ladders to scale the feature that now sees around 5,000 rock climbers a year.

In 1941 George Hopkins parachuted to the top of the tower, which is about 1.5 acres. Unfortunately, he was stuck with no way down after the rope he dropped from the plane to climb down went astray. He had to be rescued by climbers, an extraction that took place six days after his jump.

Today’s visitors can camp overnight below Devils Tower in a first-come, first-served park campground or make reservations at the nearby KOA. At the tower’s base are two walking trails. The most popular is the paved 1.3 mile Tower Trail. The longer Red Beds Trail travels around the tower at a lower elevation.