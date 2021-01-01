Devils Tower visitation up in fall after coronavirus closure

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Perhaps it's true what they say about wanting what you can't have.

Devils Tower National Monument, like the entire collection of National Park Service parks, closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. By late May, it was back open to the public, and visitation has set records every month since September.

— August saw more 113,000 people visit the park that month alone, and that was more than 13,000 visitors than in 2019.

— September saw a record number of visits at 68,726, which was 6,000 more visitors for the month than 2019.

— October continued the trend of record visitation when nearly 30,000 people came to the park. In 2019, the total for the month was 17,290 visitors.

— November's visitations also set a record in a month that typically sees a steep decline in the number of people coming to Devils Tower. This year, more than 9,000 recreation visits were recorded, which represents a nearly 110% increase for the month over last year.

Overall, the park has seen 420,330 recreation visits this year through November, which is down 7% from 2019, the Gillette News Record reports.