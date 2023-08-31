The Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s attempt to dismiss an environmental group’s challenge of the agency’s authorizations for new wastewater discharges from a large residential development near Big Sky has been denied.

Gallatin County District Court Judge Andrew Breuner ruled on Aug. 29 in favor of the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper as it challenges DEQ’s approval of septic systems for the 175-acre Quarry residential subdivision.

The development would add dozens of new septic systems to an area near the Gallatin River that, last year, the DEQ recognized as being impaired by algal blooms. Upper Missouri Waterkeeper’s monitoring of the stream blames the algal blooms on nutrient pollution from wastewater and fertilizer runoff, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle has reported.

DEQ had asked the court to dismiss Waterkeeper’s claims regarding the Quarry project, but Judge Breuner ruled in the environmental group’s favor. The case will now proceed to the merits phase where the two parties will argue why they are right.

At issue was DEQ’s decision that proposed discharges under phase one of the subdivision would be nonsignificant under the Montana Water Quality Act. Waterkeeper is arguing that by using phases, the development is dodging review of the subdivision’s cumulative impacts.

“Using individual septic systems with lower individual discharge volume allows use of an unscientific DEQ categorical exemption from otherwise required pollution permitting,” Waterkeeper stated on its website.

Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said in a statement, “Enough is enough. It’s undisputed that our rivers are suffering from nutrient-driven problems. DEQ needs to stop taking shortcuts and do the job the law requires. This means understanding the consequences of cumulative, death-by-a-thousand cuts, water pollution from new and existing development on our blue ribbon trout streams before rubber-stamping new subdivisions.”

The group, along with the Montana Environmental Information Center, won a similar challenge in 2022 against DEQ’s issuance of a groundwater pollution permit for the Lazy J South development, less than a half mile from the Gallatin River. In that case too, the groups argued the DEQ had not adequately considered the cumulative impacts of the development’s wastewater on local groundwater or surface water.