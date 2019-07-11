Wounded veterans hunting in Montana with the nonprofit group No Person Left Behind Outdoors will have easier access to remote sites thanks to a recent donation.
The Montana chapter of Safari Club International teamed up with Billings Kubota to donate an all-weather recreational terrain vehicle and a check for $3,900. No Person Left Behind Outdoors provides hunting and other recreational opportunities to U.S. veterans awarded the Purple Heart Medal. The Purple Heart is awarded to U.S. military personnel wounded or killed in action against an enemy of the United States.
Brian Cebull, a member of the Montana SCI board of directors, and his wife Amy are co-contributors to the donation. The money was raised at the annual Montana SCI dinner and auction in March. It will be used to fund a hunt in fall 2019 for two wounded veterans.
“A lot of these veterans are double- or even triple-amputees,” said Hank Tuell, an event coordinator with No Person Left Behind Outdoors. “Sometimes they think their hunting days are behind them. When we take them out to get a mule deer or an elk, they really get excited. Some of them have never hunted any game that big.”
Tuell usually coordinates three or four No Person Left Behind hunts each year. The hunts take place in the Fishtail/Nye area, and also on private land near Hardin. The veterans can be from any state. Each hunter spends a day on the shooting range and then four days hunting. Almost all the meals and lodging are provided via donations and hunting permits are obtained through the Fish, Wildlife & Parks wounded veterans program.
For more information on No Person Left Behind Outdoors, log onto the group's website at www.nplboutdoors.org.