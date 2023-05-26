Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Don't pet the fluffy cows.

OK, that's not on Yellowstone National Park's list of the top 10 things you should know about visiting the wildlands this summer, but it's still good advice since the fluffy cows are actually wild bison.

Here's what officials really want you to know about planning ahead to protect yourself and the park’s 2.2 million acres, the wildlife that inhabit Yellowstone, the geothermal areas and geologic wonders like the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River.

1. No vehicle reservations required

But you will need a park entrance pass. Save time at entrance stations by purchasing your pass online before you arrive. Keep in mind that summer is busy, so be prepared for crowds at popular areas and lines at the entrance gates, in construction areas and at roadside wildlife sightings. Please be patient.

2. Check road statuses

Most park roads open to regular vehicles in mid-April and close to wheeled vehicles (cars, vans, motorcycles, etc.) in early November. Weather may necessitate closures at any time, however, so check the park roads page for more information about current park road status and traffic delays due to road improvement projects.

3. Plan ahead

All campgrounds and lodging require a reservation and are usually fully well in advance of your trip. Operating hours and service levels can change with little notice. Check the latest information before coming to the park by visiting Yellowstone's website and clicking on: Operating hours; Current conditions; Places to go; Things to do; Boat inspections and permits.

4. Give wildlife room

Wild animals are dangerous if you get too close. People have been injured or killed by bears, bison and elk. Always maintain a minimum of 25 yards (23 meters) from all wildlife and 100 yards (91 meters) from bears and wolves. Learn how to watch wildlife safety and travel safely in bear country.

5. Drive and park responsibly

Observe posted speed limits and use pullouts to watch wildlife, take pictures and let other cars pass. Do not stop your vehicle in the road. When pulling over, be sure to park with all four tires fully to the right of the white line.

6. Stay on boardwalks

People have been severely injured or killed by breaking through the thin ground in thermal basins or falling into hot springs.

7. Enhance your experience

Download the free National Park Service app (and offline content) before you arrive in the park.

8. Expect limited connectivity

Don't be surprised if you can't receive calls or texts, even in the few areas where you might have cell reception.

9. Prepare for weather changes

Unpredictability characterizes Yellowstone's weather. Expect big temperature swings, rain or snow during every month of the year. No matter when you visit, bring a warm jacket, rain gear and lots of layers. Check the current weather conditions.

10. Make the most of your trip

Make it the trip of a lifetime by attending a ranger program, exploring the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center, participating in the free Junior Ranger program or checking out any of the special events happening in Yellowstone this year.

Here are some other suggestions: Don't forget the bug spray, the mosquitoes can be pretty voracious in the spring and early summer. Don't forget your sunscreen, the sunlight at such high elevations is more intense.

Maybe most importantly, be forgiving of others as they make errors like driving across your lane of traffic when they see a squirrel or magpie. Remember, everyone just wants to have fun.