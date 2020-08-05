Downdraft blamed for crashes of Wyoming sightseeing balloons

"We could have died," said Alexis Krayevsky, 18. "It was so scary."

No passengers were previously hurt in his 31 years of owning the company, Breffeilh said.

"It's been a point of pride for me," Breffeilh said. "We really care about our passengers enough to give up a lot of days and just not allow ourselves to get them into this kind of situation. And somehow or another, we did."

More than 30 people were aboard the balloons when the severe downdraft drove them into a field in Jackson Hole, Breffeilh said.

Alexis Krayevsky's 12-year-old brother, Robert, said he began to get concerned about darkening clouds while they were preparing to board.

"I was saying there were dark clouds and it was windy," Robert said after the crash. "But no one was listening. I don't know why they didn't cancel it."

Breffeilh said his team observes the sky every day before launching their balloons.

"This was another clear weather day, high pressure and everything, and this freak storm wasn't in the forecast," he said.