Montana hunters registered in droves for a chance to harvest a bison on the American Prairie Reserve in Eastern Montana.
More than 2,400 entries were submitted and 16 winners were drawn at random on Aug. 1. Fifteen of the recipients are from Montana and one is from Nebraska. The Montanans selected come from Billings, Butte, Cascade, Columbia Falls, Harlem, Hayes, Lewistown, Malta, Moore, Poplar, Sidney, and Wolf Point.
“We are thrilled that so many local residents entered and that the bulk of the harvest opportunities are going to Montanans,” said Damien Austin, reserve superintendent, in a press release. “We intentionally doubled the number offered specifically to state residents and those living near the reserve because as Montanans, we value public access.”
Because bison are classified as livestock by the Montana State Department of Livestock, the opportunity to take animals from a private herd is called a harvest and not a hunt. A bison harvest has always been part of American Prairie Reserve’s long-term plans for managing its herd.
“The harvest is designed to mimic natural predation and serve as a check on the bison population,” Austin said. “It also gives recipients an incredible opportunity to harvest such an iconic animal.”
An additional three harvest opportunities are being donated to local charities to be used for their own fundraising efforts and were not a part of American Prairie Reserve’s drawing.
American Prairie Reserve’s deeded lands are open to the public for hiking, camping, biking, wildlife viewing, hunting, fishing, and more. For specific information about hunting on the reserve’s deeded lands, or to make hunting reservations on deeded lands, visit americanprairie.org/hunting.