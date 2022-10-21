Drones capture salmon spawning beds; shark nursery harmed by hurricane

Camera-equipped drones may offer some advantages for not only counting the number of salmon spawning beds, known as redds, but may also provide clues to changes in the river environment over time.

Daniel Auerbach, from Washington State University, was the lead author of a study published in the journal River Research Applications that looked at redds on the Wenatchee River.

Drone photos showed more redds than counts done by surveyors on the ground. The hard part for both drone and ground counts is verifying whether the disturbed areas in gravel actually contain fertilized fish eggs.

“A drone provides a bird’s eye view and high-resolution images. Because we can get so much information from these images, we could be more cost effective and help determine if a restoration project helped build salmon habitat,” said Alex Fremier, study co-author and an associate professor in the WSU School of the Environment.

“Auerbach also recently ran a study in Alaska using drones to count sockeye salmon,” according to the WSU news release. “The images proved so clear they could even identify whether a fish was female or male by their size.”

Sharks

In other watery research, the New England Aquarium has provided long-term information on shark mating behavior.

For 28 years, researchers have studied nurse sharks returning to the Dry Tortugas in Florida. When the study started, it was believed nurse sharks lived no longer than about 24 years. Instead, they’ve found some of the sharks living into their 40s and possibly older.

“The longevity of these animals and the fact that sharks were first seen mating here in the 1800s suggest that this area is very important to their life cycle,” said Nick Whitney, a senior scientist at the New England Aquarium and co-author of the study. “That’s why we’re concerned about the impact of the hurricane on these sharks and this site.”

Hurricane Ian roared over the Dry Tortugas in September, possibly damaging important shallow water mating grounds for sharks and rays at about the time they are using the area to give birth, a “shark maternity ward.”

“We have seen changes to the study site over the years from shifting sands caused by waves and storms, but this direct hit from Hurricane Ian appears to have altered the landscape dramatically,” said Harold “Wes” Pratt, adjunct scientist in the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life and lead author of the study. “We don’t know if it will still have the perfect combination of shallow, warm, still water with sandy bottom that seems to make it appealing to the sharks.”