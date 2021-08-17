Dry conditions mean some Block Management Areas closed to hunters

Due to dry conditions and high fire danger throughout much of Montana, hunters may encounter some Block Management Area closures or restrictions this season.

In Southeastern Montana’s Region 7, as of Aug. 13 there were 19 BMAs in eight counties that were either closed or limiting access.

Statewide, there are just over 70 closed or restricted BMAs. Hunters are advised to check back closer to their hunt to ensure access, as conditions may change daily. To check the status of BMAs in various FWP regions, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/access/blockmanagement/restrictions. Closures can also be found on the Hunt Planner map at fwp.mt.gov.

Some BMA cooperators may be reluctant to make access commitments until weather conditions improve. Hunters should contact regional FWP staff and/or BMA landowners prior to making final hunting trip plans to identify any possible land closures, BMA use restrictions, or other actions which might affect their hunting activities.