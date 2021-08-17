Dry conditions mean some Block Management Areas closed to hunters

Due to dry conditions and high fire danger throughout much of Montana, hunters may encounter some Block Management Area closures or restrictions this season.
In Southeastern Montana’s Region 7, as of Aug. 13 there were 19 BMAs in eight counties that were either closed or limiting access.
Statewide, there are just over 70 closed or restricted BMAs. Hunters are advised to check back closer to their hunt to ensure access, as conditions may change daily. To check the status of BMAs in various FWP regions, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/access/blockmanagement/restrictions. Closures can also be found on the Hunt Planner map at fwp.mt.gov.
Some BMA cooperators may be reluctant to make access commitments until weather conditions improve. Hunters should contact regional FWP staff and/or BMA landowners prior to making final hunting trip plans to identify any possible land closures, BMA use restrictions, or other actions which might affect their hunting activities.
The full-service Block Management center at Miles City’s FWP Region 7 headquarters is now available. Hunters may stop by and inquire about Block Management Areas, pick up maps, get the 2021 Hunting Access Guide, and obtain landowner contact numbers. Reservations for some Type 2 BMAs may be made beginning Aug. 23-30, depending on the property. Specific dates for those are available in the access guide, which is available at any FWP office or online at fwp.mt.gov.
FWP offices are always a good source of information for access, but FWP is encouraging people to do as much planning as possible over the phone: map requests, reservations, gaining permission, questions, etc. Most information is available online at fwp.mt.gov.
Currently, all but one county in Region 7 are under Stage I fire restrictions, which ban campfires except where specifically exempted, allow cooking fires on propane devices that can be shut off and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas 3 feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials.
FWP follows the counties’ lead on fire restrictions, so FWP sites that could be impacted include fishing access sites, wildlife management areas and state parks.
For up-to-date details on fire and drought-related restrictions and closures, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov. Click “Restrictions and Closures” at the top of the page. In addition, you can go to www.mtfireinfo.org to see restrictions statewide.