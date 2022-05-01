Earning turns: Springtime misadventures in the Tobacco Roots

The Tobacco Root Mountains are a tough range to crack, speaking personally. After losing my repair kit and double-flatting my bicycle on an adventurous ride this past summer, I had to walk for miles until I was able to hitch a ride out of the range. I’ve been eager to return.

Recently, bad weather dissuaded me and my friends Jacob and Tim from following through on our plans elsewhere. The Tobacco Roots were looking sunny, at least for the morning, and Hollowtop Mountain was calling our names.

The fun began on the drive up. Once past the town of Pony, the road got bad and then worse. Tim coaxed his Subaru Forester up the steep grade as Jacob heaved a few large rocks out of the way. We passed two bald eagles peering into Cataract Lake and some decrepit mining structures before stopping where the snow began at 7,500 feet.

After briefly carrying our skis, we began skinning up through a lodgepole pine forest dotted with marshy meadows. The snow was hard from the wind, but it was easy to be optimistic that it would soften in the sun. After a steep climb, we were in the basin below the north aspect of Hollowtop. The standard ski descent goes straight down the gentle slopes of hollow below the top, the defining feature of the mountain that can be seen from the valley far below. Below that though, the snow disappeared into jumbles of talus. Seeking an uninterrupted line of white, our attention shifted to a Y-shaped couloir on the steeper face north of the summit.

Climbing the couloir was easy in the firm snow, although now we were realistic that it probably wouldn’t soften for the ski down after all. Clouds were building, and from the top of the ridge I could see precipitation falling in most directions. Plus it was still cold. As I put on my puffy jacket, I grew nostalgic for the jog I took the day prior, wearing shorts in the 70-degree sun.

We ditched our skis at the ridge and strolled a quarter mile to the summit. At 10,604 feet Hollowtop Mountain is the tallest point in the Tobacco Roots. From its apex, the entire range can be taken in, and beyond that, the greening valleys of the Madison and Jefferson rivers, and beyond that, more craggy summits extending forever.

Tim took the first turn down the couloir, executing crisp jump turns in the steep entrance. Jacob followed, until his ski ejected in the chattery conditions. After a briefly terrifying moment, he was able to arrest his fall by digging his elbows into the snow, and walked the rest of the way down the chute. Now, my turn. With Jacob’s gear failure in mind, I made my way cautiously down the couloir, recentering my balance with each turn, until the slope eased up and I joined my pals at the bottom.

We started following faint ski tracks down to the road, seemingly safe from hazards, yet not out of the woods. Without warning, my skis dropped out from beneath me and I fell hard on my shoulder. I howled in pain and looked down. The toe piece of my bindings ripped entirely out of my ski and was still attached to my boot. That’ll do it. After making sure my shoulder didn’t need any immediate attention, Tim gave me ibuprofen and Tylenol, and Jacob strapped the broken ski to my pack. I scraped down the hill through the lodgepole forest with one ski.

I was grateful for Jacob and Tim’s patience. Unhindered, they could have made it back to the car in half the time, especially after I took off the other ski in the flat creek bottom to walk.

Nearing the car, I turned around and saw Hollowtop shrouded in snow, glad to have been up there, and now glad to be down.

